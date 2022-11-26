Ethereum, Flow, and Dogeliens: Three profitable non-fungible Tokens to watch out for

By EWN • 26 November 2022 • 11:25

The NFT buzz continues within the crypto community with an endless stream of wonderful projects to choose from. Many crypto blockchains play host to these projects, and investing in them would mean acquiring benefits that come with these NFTs, be it security, scalability, interoperability, or profit.

Many Blockchain networks can help users tap into the wonderful world of the NFT industry. Among these, notable examples are Ethereum (ETH), Flow (FLOW), and Dogeliens (DOGET).

Ethereum (ETH): providing great opportunities in Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Ethereum (ETH) is generally regarded within the crypto community as the DeFi king, as it incorporates wonderful features and solutions in Decentralisation, and it equips developers to build DeFi-oriented solutions and services within the protocol. Ethereum (ETH) plays host to various projects cutting across industries like GameFi, the metaverse, Centralised and Decentralised exchanges, altcoin projects, NFT projects, and marketplaces.

This has created a steady stream of adoption for the Ethereum (ETH) network, and due to their recent proof of stake transition, Ethereum (ETH) could see more users as the protocol continues to improve. Ethereum (ETH) provides high-level security, scalability, and interoperability, which helps various protocols seamlessly interact.

The native Ether (ETH) token is widely used within the protocol for utility, access, and governance, and it is tradable and obtainable within any reputable CEX or DEX platform.

Flow (FLOW): A Haven for Non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Due to the recent surge of NFT project development, there arose a need for a dedicated Blockchain to handle the trading volume and market activity of the bustling industry. This sparked the birth of Flow (FLOW), a Dapper labs protocol that intends to create a framework for the development and deployment of NFT collections.

The protocol was built to support Decentralised applications (dApps), games, and digital assets in a new age of digital collectibles. Flow (FLOW) segments its network into 4 different parts namely Collection nodes, Consensus nodes, Execution nodes, and Verification nodes in a bid to achieve high-level scalability, as these segments deal with different operations within the protocol.

Dogeliens (DOGET): An otherworldly Meme Coin initiative

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based meme coin, it is a Decentralised and community-oriented protocol with a commitment to charity, profit, and platform improvement.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is truly a one-of-a-kind cosmic environment, and it intends to be the DeFi pup-pet master, enabling users to own and care for digital pets and NFTs. These digital pets can be obtained on the Dogeliens pet store using DOGET tokens, and they can be upgraded and developed.

Dogeliens (DOGET) has shown its commitment to charity by dedicating 3% of every transaction into charity wallets where users can vote at the end of every month on which charity deserves the donations. Dogeliens (DOGET) is also committed to free basic education through the Dogeliens academy, where users who do not have access to free education can get it. More specialized areas of education would cost a small fee in DOGET.

To purchase DOGET coins, users need to create a wallet, fund it with BNB coins, head to the PancakeSwap Decentralised application (dApp) exchange, and swap BNB for DOGET coins.

Dogeliens is an up-and-coming project, as users would soon see, and it has never been a better time to get in on this wonderful opportunity.

NFTs have been highly profitable and, as such, have racked huge profits into their respective parent chains. Users can harness Blockchain options like Ethereum (ETH), Flow Crypto (FLOW), and Dogeliens (DOGET) to cash in on the wonderful world of NFT trading.

To find out more about Dogeliens (DOGET), visit the links below:

Presale: buy.dogeliens.io

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido