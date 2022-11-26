By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 19:31

Doddie Wier, the legendary Scotland and British Lions rugby star passed away at the age of 52 after battling motor neurone disease.

Doddie Weir, the legendary Scotland and British Lions rugby star passed away today, Saturday, November 26. The iconic player was 52 years of age and had been battling motor neurone disease for the last five years.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie”, read a statement from his family released by Scottish Rugby.

They continued: “Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND (Motor Neurone Disease) for so many years”.

“Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. Whether working together on the farm, on holiday, or celebrating occasions with wider family and friends, Doddie was always in the thick of it”.

“We are lucky to have shared our lives with him and we cherish all those memories: his love and warmth, his support and advice, his quick wit, and his terrible jokes. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him”.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease”.

“Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time”, the statement concluded.

Playing as a lock-forward, Doddie scored four tries while winning 61 international caps for Scotland. He holds the record of being the only Scot to even score two tries in the same game against the legendary All Blacks team from New Zealand.

He toured South Africa in 1997 with the British Lions. Doddie’s final international cap was earned in a Six Nations match in March 2000 where Scotland lost at home 16-28 against France.

During a home match with New Zealand just two weeks ago, Doddie made an emotional appearance in a wheelchair at Murrayfield Stadium. He received rapturous applause from the players and fans in what was to be his last time on the hallowed turf of Scottish rugby.

More than £8 million has been raised for good causes by the ‘My Name’s Doddie Foundation’ set up in his name after he was diagnosed with MND.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.