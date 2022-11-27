Alicante Diputacion makes it easy for 97 towns to charge up

By Linda Hall • 27 November 2022 • 19:33

THE Diputación provincial council intends to spend €1.4 million on installing 97 charging stations for electric vehicles.

Nineteen of these are located in the Vega Baja, with charging points planned for Algorfa, Benejuzar, Benferri, Benijofar, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Formentera del Segura, Granja de Rocamora, Guardamar, Los Montesinos, Pilar de la Horadada, Rafal, Redovan, Rojales, San Fulgencio and San Miguel de Salinas.

“We are absolutely committed to electric mobility because we are aware of its efficiency and numerous benefits, both for the economy and the environment,” said Miguel Angel Sanchez, who heads the Diputacion’s Environment and Energy department.

“This type of transport brings significant savings on fuel and makes a notable contribution to fighting climate change and reducing air pollution.”

Sanchez also pointed out that during the current legislative term, the Alicante Diputacion has invested €4.7 million on providing 171 electric cars and vans for 122 municipalities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants.

“This historic €6.1 million outlay is the Diputacion’s most relevant allocation that has been prompted by environmental issues in recent years,” Sanchez said.

