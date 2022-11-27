If you enjoy playing skittles the traditional Murcian game “caliche” could be perfect for you

By Anna Ellis • 27 November 2022 • 17:07
Caliche is a game similar-ish to skittles. It is played on a flat surface 35 metres long and 6 metres wide. A wooden baton (called the caliche), is placed 7 metres away. A 2-centimetre disk (moneda) is placed on top of the caliche. A moneo, a weighty metal disk, is then thrown.
The objective of the game is to throw the moneo at the caliche in such a way as the moneda and moneo end up as close as possible to each other.
The game is usually played with two teams of two. Each game has 8 throws, 4 per team and 2 per player. For a throw to be considered valid, the moneda must end up closer to the moneo than the caliche. If the moneo ends up nearer the caliche, the throw was invalid and is called a ganga.
The Councillor for Rural Development, Luis Quesada, indicated that “it is a way for young people to learn about this traditional game that is being lost in our region.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
