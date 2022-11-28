Festive fundraising from CHUMS charity in Alfaz del Pi

By Betty Henderson • 28 November 2022 • 15:24

Tis the season for giving! CHUMS charity organisation got into the spirit of seasonal generosity with a foodbank collection drive.

Volunteers from CHUMS joined members from the Social Department at Alfaz del Pi council for a shopping trip in aid of a local foodbank. The volunteers spend almost €600 on a huge haul of seasonal essentials for the foodbank to continue its vital work in the local community.

CHUMS is a small charity group that works mainly in Benidorm, Alfaz del Pi and Albir, as well as the surrounding areas. The group regularly holds fundraising and giving events to help local social organisations.

The group is also set to host a delightful Christmas party on Friday December 9 at Godoy restaurant in Alfaz del Pi. The event promises to be a great afternoon of fun and socialising with new people. Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch, followed by dancing! To book a space at the party, call Marilyn on: 613140697.