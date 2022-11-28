World’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap, to premiere on Broadway in 2023

By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 0:56

The Mousetrap, the world’s longest-running theatre production, will mark its 70th anniversary by opening for a first-ever run on Broadway next year.

Agatha Christie’s play ‘The Mousetrap’ has been performed in London’s West End more than 28,000 times. In excess of 10 million theatre-goers have watched the production since it opened. The world’s longest-running stage production will mark its 70th anniversary in 2023 by premiering on Broadway.

Kevin McCollum, the multiple Tony Award-winning American producer will be in charge of the New York show. He will be accompanied on its debut by Adam Spiegel, the play’s UK producer. The Mousetrap has of course played in America before but never in New York, as reported by news.sky.com.

Bringing the iconic stage production to Broadway has ‘thrilled’ Kevin McCollum. “I’m excited for the huge Christie fan base in North America, and for the acting company in New York who will join the esteemed ranks of The Mousetrap alumni”, he explained.

Marking the genre-defining whodunnit’s 70th anniversary by opening on Broadway has also excited Adam Spiegel. He commented that he believed there was no better way of celebrating this landmark milestone.

Included in its Broadway run will be the original mantelpiece clock from the London set. As the only surviving piece from the original production, it will be loaned to the New York show to add a truly authentic touch.

Cast members and production details are yet to be finalised and will be announced in due course. Tickets will reportedly be going on sale in the new year for the Broadway show.

A touring production opened last September in Nottingham to celebrate the forthcoming 70th anniversary. It is scheduled to play across the UK and Ireland at more than 70 venues.

The Mousetrap was originally performed back in 1952. Included in its original cast were Richard Attenborough and Sheila Sim, the celebrated husband and wife acting partnership.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, The Mousetrap ceased performances for the first time in 68 years. It was the first play to restart after the lockdown, marking the West End’s official reopening when St. Martin’s Theatre opened its doors again on May 17, 2021.