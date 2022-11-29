House hunters from ‘A Place in the Sun’ returned to the Costa del Sol last week

By Betty Henderson • 29 November 2022 • 14:51

'A Place in the Sun' host Jasmine Harman was in Torremolinos and Benalmádena filming new episodes for the popular British show

POPULAR television show ‘A Place on the Sun’ has returned to filming on the Costa del Sol once again, proving the destination remains as sought-after as ever. Show host, Jasmine Harman was spotted in Torremolinos and Benalmádena on November 26.

The property programme host shared several snaps of her in the coastal town of Benalmádena, looking radiant as she soaked up the winter sun. She also posed with a statue of iconic painter, Pablo Picasso in the nearby town of Torremolinos, posting a photo saying “My main man! #pablopicasso”.

The host is thought to have been filming an episode of the British Channel 4 television show which sees British house hunters seek their dream homes in sunny destinations. Jasmine also took to Facebook to showcase her outfits writing “Thank you to my amazing team and fantastic House Hunters! Love you guys!”.

Commenters shared their delight to watch the new episodes of the show and their love for the Costa del Sol. Fans also shared their best wishes for former presenter, Jonnie, who is no longer on the show after a cancer diagnosis and insurance problems.