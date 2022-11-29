Palma on target to plant 10,000 bushes

By Anna Ellis • 29 November 2022 • 15:54

Planting bushes in Palma. Image: Palma City Council

A hundred people took part in the bush planting day that took place in the park located between Carrer de Andreu Jaume i Nadal and Carrer de Marti Boneo on Sunday, November 27.

Between 9:00.AM and 1:00.PM, more than 300 specimens of different bushes, shrubs and junipers were planted, which will contribute to the greening of this space, where a popular planting of trees event has already been carried out.

The Councillor for Infrastructures and Accessibility, Angelica Pastor, together with the coordinator of the Ponent District, Manuel Fernandez, the general coordinator of the Area, Lluís Sureda, and the general director of Accessibility, Toni Martín, along with neighbours from the Son Dameto neighbourhood, took part in this planting, which forms part of the calendar of popular plantings that have been organised during the autumn and winter months in the neighbourhoods of Palma with the aim of reaching the target of planting 10,000 trees.

On Sunday, December 4, another planting event has been organised in the Parc de la Mar. The aim of these actions is to combat climate change and contribute to making Palma a greener and friendlier city. To take part, please register by sending an email to [email protected]

