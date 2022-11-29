WATCH – Wales and England supporters in pitched battle on the streets of Tenerife

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 November 2022 • 8:01

Wales and England supporters have been involved in pitched battles on the streets of Tenerife overnight, ahead of today’s match between the two countries.

The fight is thought to have broken out in a local nightclub after which it spilled out into the street, where as many as 100 people were involved in the punch up.

Chairs were thrown and running battles took place up and down the street in an appalling display of behaviour.

Brutal batalla campal entre hinchas de Inglaterra y Gales en una zona de discotecas en Tenerife Los implicados se lanzaron sillas y se agredieron a lo largo de toda la calle. pic.twitter.com/vDgaHZiTET — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) November 28, 2022

It is not known how and why the fight started, who started it. Nor is it known whether anyone was injured in the fracas between Wales and England supporters.

