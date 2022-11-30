A bubbly and kind mum, 23, dies suddenly leaving UK family ‘completely shattered’

By Vickie Scullard • 30 November 2022 • 12:19

A family has been left ‘completely shattered’ after the sudden and unexpected death of a ‘bubby and kind’ mum, aged 23.

Beth Simpson died in Scotland on November 24 – just a week after her birthday.

Those who knew Beth have said she was best known for her “bubbly, fun-loving, and kind personality”.

The young mum is reported to have died unexpectedly with the cause of death unclear, reports the Bolton News.

Her best friend Lauren Killeen paid tribute to Beth, saying she was “beautiful inside and out”.

She said: “We are all in complete shock and heartbroken by her passing away and it’s completely shattered the family and broken all of our hearts too.

“Beth was beautiful inside and out everyone knew and loved her for her bubbly fun-loving kind personality.”

Beth grew up in Bolton, Greater Manchester, before moving to Scotland where she attended Lochaber High School.

The 23-year-old Liverpool football fan loved spending time with her friends and family, including her son Leon, aged three, who she “adored”.

“She was completely obsessed with Liverpool football,” said Lauren.

“She loved going out with her friends, spending time with her family and her three-year-old son Leon. “She adored Leon, and he was her world.

“Beth would do anything for her little boy. “She was the best mummy to him.”

Her mum Nicola Fish, who worked with her daughter as a cleaner, says that they were more like sisters than mother and daughter.

“My best memory of Beth is making funny TikTok videos together,” Nicola remembered.

“When working Beth always had me laughing and doing the videos. Beth absolutely loved working with me.”

Lauren has since set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a mental health charity, as well as helping cover the funeral costs.

