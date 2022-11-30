A second letter bomb in Spain this time an armaments company that supplied Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 22:28

Hand grenade launcher - Credit Instalaza

A second letter bomb has been delivered in Spain, this time to an armaments company in Zaragoza that supplied the grenade launchers Spain donated to Ukraine.

According to news site Telecinco on Wednesday, November 30 Instalaza the bomb caused minor injuries to the hand of the administrative worker who opened the post. Fortunately, the individual played safe by opening the parcel in a safe place.

The police in Spain have issued a warning that more letter bombs may have been sent after a bomb was delivered to Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid earlier in the week. That parcel was addressed to the ambassador but was opened by an embassy worker outside in the garden.

Instalaza have been manufacturing military and infantry equipment since 1943 and currently produce sights, grenade launches and anti-tank equipment. Extremely lightweight, the equipment is easily carried making it ideal for use in the field.

With a second letter bomb having been delivered in Spain, Police have stepped up their warning to Correos (the post office), couriers and companies that have links with or who supply military equipment to Ukraine, to be vigilant.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.