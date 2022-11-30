By Vickie Scullard • 30 November 2022 • 15:06

BREAKING: Man injured at Ukraine embassy in Madrid after suspected letter bomb attack

A Ukrainian embassy worker in Madrid has been injured after the apparent explosion of a letter bomb.

The incident took place at 1pm today (Wednesday) as the police investigate the suspected letter bomb deflagration, while the worker, who is not thought to be seriously harmed, seeks medical attention.

The Policia Nacional have taken charge of the investigation but they are yet to disclose the origin of the letter or the type of substance that caused the explosion.

An embassy employee who was “slightly injured” went to a hospital in the capital, according to reported sources.

“National police have opened an investigation which includes the participation of forensic police,” the source told the Kyiv Post, without giving further details.

The area surrounding the embassy was cordoned off, the state broadcaster TVE reported.

Specialized bomb squads, in addition to other police units, also moved to the location.

The embassy is yet to confirm or denied the incident.

More details soon…

