Former Estudiantes and Real Madrid basketball coach dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 23:02

Miguel Ángel Martín - CC Acocex

The legendary former Estudiantes and Real Madrid basketball coach, Miguel Ángel Martín, died on Wednesday, November 30.

According to news site 20minutos, the coach, nicknamed ‘El Cura’,was 73 when he died although no details have been provided about his cause of death.

Martin is considered to have been the mentor of the great Pepu Hernândez, who he handed the reins to during the 1994 / academic year.

Martin achieved many great sporting milestones including winning Copa del Rey in Granada and making the Final Four of the European Cup in Istanbul in 1992.

A short stint at Real Madrid saw him debut such greats as Nacho Azofra, Alberto Herreros, César Arranz, Pablo and Gonzalo Martínez, Alfonso Reyes, Álex Escudero and Iñaki de Miguel.

He also enjoyed stints at CB Granada, Universidad Complutense and Adepal Alcázar de San Juan before retiring.

The former Estudiantes and Real Madrid basketball coach is revered in the sport and many whose basketball careers he launched will miss him.

