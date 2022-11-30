By James Gamble • 30 November 2022 • 19:43

Leader of terrorist group ISIS 'killed in action' with new leader already named. Image: Mohammad Bash/Shutterstock.com

The leader of the murderous terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) is reported to have been ‘killed in action’, with his replacement having already been named.

According to The Daily Mirror, the terrorist group announced the supposed death of their caliph, Abu al-Hassan Al-Qurashi, in a speech by the group’s spokesman, Abu Umar al-Muhajir.

The so-called Islamic State declared Abu al-Hussain al-Hussaini al-Qurashi its new caliph.

However, news of their leader’s death contradicts a report published by Turkish crime reporter Toygun Atilla, who claimed Abu al-Hassan Al-Qurashi was actually caught during a raid on his hideout in Istanbul, Turkey, in May this year.

According to Atilla’s report, Abu al-Hassan – who was only declared as the group’s new caliph in March of this year – claimed he had been made leader against his wishes.

Writing on Twitter, Hassan Hassan, editor-in-chief of Newlines Magazine and co-author of the book ‘ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror’, warned ISIS could be lying about the death of Abu al-Hassan in order to get Western intelligence agencies ‘off their back’.

He wrote: “[It is] important to note that this is quite possibly a fake announcement.

“Scenario 1 is that the ISIS leader was killed ‘accidentally’ during a raid or fighting without him being known to whoever killed him (the US, Iraqis, Kurds) so those did not know they killed the leader. That’d be unprecedented, but possible.

“Also, jihadist groups have a long history of claiming leaders/commanders dead, just to get intelligence/security agencies off their back.”

