Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ partner David Robinson dies, 50

By Vickie Scullard • 01 December 2022 • 16:59

Credit: Wikipedia

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s TV partner David Robinson has died, aged 50.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star passed away on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while speaking to his ex-wife Rainy, according to reports.

Rainy, who also appeared on the show, told TMZ that David was on a Zoom call with her when he became unwell. The police and paramedics responded, and CPR was performed, but it was unsuccessful.

Dog told TMZ: “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years.”

The 69-year-old added: “Until we meet again, brother.”

Sources close to Dog, real name Duane Chapman, told the publication that David may have suffered a heart attack or stroke, although his cause of death has not been released.

David worked closely with Dog in a handful of episodes on WGN America in 2019.

Fans of the show followed the pair as they hunted fugitives of Dog’s choosing as opposed to tracking down those who have jumped bail.

