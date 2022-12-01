Help at Home has been a lifeline to many who have found themselves struggling

By Anna Ellis • 01 December 2022 • 19:05
Help at Home has been a lifetime for people struggling. Image: Help at Home
Help at Home can also provide mobility and rehabilitation equipment which is available for hire or for sale, ranging from hospital beds, wheelchairs, walking frames, commodes, and crutches to accessibility ramps.
In order to fund the charity, Help at Home have charity shops in Cabo Roig and Playa Flamenca.
They also rely on charity events. So why not head along to support them on Tuesday, December 13, at the Milk & Honey Bar & Bistro, Flamenca Beach, Commercial Centre, in what promises to be a fun-packed day.
You will get the chance to do some Christmas shopping at the market offering crafts, baked goods, jewellery, home decor, cards, clothing, health and beauty products and much much more.
From 12:30.PM until 1:30.PM the fabulous Royal British Legion brass brand will get you in the festive mood with Christmas carols. A little later in the afternoon, there will be live Christmas music and a Christmas quiz which will start at 3:00.PM. The quiz is only €1 per person entry. Mulled wine & mince pies will also be available for just €2 which will go directly to the charity.
For more details on Help and Home and to find out more about what they do explore the website helpathomecb.com. For more information email [email protected] or call (+34) 965 328 794.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
