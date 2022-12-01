Help at Home has been a lifeline to many who have found themselves struggling

In order to fund the charity, Help at Home have charity shops in Cabo Roig and Playa Flamenca.

They also rely on charity events. So why not head along to support them on Tuesday, December 13, at the Milk & Honey Bar & Bistro, Flamenca Beach, Commercial Centre, in what promises to be a fun-packed day.

You will get the chance to do some Christmas shopping at the market offering crafts, baked goods, jewellery, home decor, cards, clothing, health and beauty products and much much more.

From 12:30.PM until 1:30.PM the fabulous Royal British Legion brass brand will get you in the festive mood with Christmas carols. A little later in the afternoon, there will be live Christmas music and a Christmas quiz which will start at 3:00.PM. The quiz is only €1 per person entry. Mulled wine & mince pies will also be available for just €2 which will go directly to the charity.