Registration for the Almeria Half Marathon on February 5 is now open

This is the Half Marathon ‘Memorial Ramon Ruiz Andujar’ which, after being on pause due to the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic in 2022, has returned to delight runners.

Organised by the Nexa Sports Club and Cooperation 2005 and with the collaboration of the Almeria City Council through the Municipal Sports Board, the race will take place on February 5, 2023, and has a participation limit of 2,000 runners.

This is an urban foot race of 21,097 metres and anyone can sign up, whether federated or not, as long as they are over 18. Registration is open to anyone who wishes to sign up through the website www.cruzandolameta.es and the deadline for applications is January 25, 2023, at 1:00.PM.

The Almeria 2023 Half Marathon, which will start at 10:00 am from Alcalde Santiago Martinez Cabrejas Street, is included in the calendar of events of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA), the circuit is approved by the RFEA and, therefore, the marks obtained in this event will be official.