Ukraine reports Russian combat losses as of December 1. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, December 1, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further five Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, November 30. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5877.

According to the latest data, another 560 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 89,440.

A further Russian tank was also destroyed as well as another two Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 12 Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, taking the total destroyed to 4441.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 01.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 01.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/DzpEmRORmg — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 1, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of one more Russian tank now means Ukraine has destroyed 2915, while the destruction of two more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1904 in total.

The news of Russian losses comes after soldiers from Putin’s armed forces were accused of kidnapping and torturing Ukrainian priests.

According to ‘Legion of Freedom’ fighter Kostyantyn Denysov, Ukrainian priests were being abducted and tortured in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine to “reduce civil resistance.”

“Russians are constantly inventing new forms of the genocide of Ukrainians,” he said.

“They kidnap Ukrainian priests in the occupied territories, torture them, then put a bag over their heads and deport them outside Zaporizhzhya region.”

