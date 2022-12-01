By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 14:37

WATCH: HUGE fire at Flying J petrol station in San Antonio Texas (USA). @rawalerts/Twitter

VIDEOS and images circulating on social media on Thursday, December 1 show a HUGE fire blazing at Flying J petrol station in San Antonio Texas (USA).

Multiple videos of the scene at the Flying J petrol station in San Antonio Texas (USA) have been shared, with prominent Twitter account @rawalerts writing alongside the devastating scenes: “Firefighters are currently battling a massive fire at Flying J a large gas station in San Antonio Texas with reports of multiple small explosions with smoke seen miles away.”

🚨#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Flying J gas station 📌 #SanAntonio | #Texas Firefighters are currently battling a massive fire at Flying J a large gas station in San Antonio Texas with reports of multiple small explosions with smoke seen miles away pic.twitter.com/xkQw12EFNi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 1, 2022

Podcaster Steve Oatley wrote: “BREAKING: Massive fire at a San Antonio Flying J truckstop Denny’s restaurant has spread to the truckstop itself. A total loss. At least one firetruck has been damaged. 50-60 semis were at the stop when the fire broke out.”

BREAKING: Massive fire at a San Antonio Flying J truckstop Denny's restaurant has spread to the truckstop itself. A total loss. At least one firetruck has been damaged. 50-60 semis were at the stop when the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/urLb15fs2c — Steve Oatley (@steveoatley) December 1, 2022

According to local reports, the fire broke out at Flying J and Denny’s, which is located along Interstate 10 on the East Side of San Antonio.

The fire is believed to have originated from Denny’s restaurant kitchen at around 5.15 am.

The popular American table service diner-style restaurant chain is attached to the Flying J petrol station in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10, as reported by ksat.com.

San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Chief Charles Hood told the news outlet that the fire spread throughout the building after gathering pace and ferocity due to the wind and grease in the kitchen.

As noted by Steve Oatley, around 50-60 big rig lorries were parked at the service station at the time of the fire.

According to Hood, customers and employees inside the building were able to make it out safely.

Fire crews are still working to bring the massive flames under control.

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you more information as it is made available.

