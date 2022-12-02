By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 3:55

Star of 'Lost' and 'Orange Is The New Black' passes away suddenly aged 56

Brad William Henke, star of ‘Lost’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’ passed away unexpectedly in his sleep aged 56.

Brad William Henke, the American actor best known for his roles in the television series ‘Lost’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’ passed away suddenly at the age of 56 this Tuesday, December 2. According to Deadline, his family revealed to the celebrity news outlet that the Hollywood actor died peacefully in his sleep.

Henke also starred in ‘Justified’, as well as appearing on the big screen in ‘World Trade Centre’, and ‘Pacific Rim’.

Born in Columbus, Nebraska, before finding a home in acting, Henke had a successful American Football career. He was drafted by the New York Giants from the University of Arizona, and subsequently traded to the Denver Broncos.

In 1994 his sporting career was sadly terminated by injury so he headed to Los Angeles with the intention of becoming a coach. Spotting an audition call for a commercial seeking ‘big guys’, he landed his first television role.

His acting career includes almost 100 credits on shows including guest appearances in televison shows ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘Silk Stockings’, ‘Chicago Hope’, ‘Arli$$’, and ‘ER’. He was still working as an actor regularly into 2022.

A regular role transpired when he landed the role of Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary in ‘Orange Is the New Black’. Between 2016 and 2018, Henke featured in more than two dozen episodes of Jenji Kohan’s dramedy on Showtime.

The show won a SAG award in 2017 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. It was nominayed again in 2018.

A recurring role in the second season of Discovery’s ‘Manhunt’ came his way in 2020, playing the part of Big John. Henke also had a part in the 2020-21 season of ‘The Stand’ on CBS All Access, playing Tom Cullen.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.