Challenge to find the most beautiful historical centre in Almería

By Betty Henderson • 02 December 2022 • 15:30

Beautiful town, Terque is currently leading in a contest seeking to find the most special historical centre in Almerían towns

A CREATIVE competition is seeking to find the most special historical centre of a town in Almería, and there are already plenty of votes since the contest opened on November 25.

A competition launched by the College of Architects has compiled a list of 14 local towns in their quest to find the most special old town in the Almería region. An online vote is now open to the public until December 13 at: https://www.ondacero.es/emisoras/andalucia/almeria/audios-podcast/mas-de-uno-almeria/que-pueblo-almeriense-tiene-casco-historico-mas-bonito-provincia-vota-favorito_2022112563809d740779b00001224d3d.html

Councils from towns featuring on the list have taken to social media to encourage locals to vote for their towns, since winning the competition could lead to amazing investment opportunities, architectural interest and increased tourism.

The list includes current favourite Terque which has almost 6000 points in the vote. The town is highlighted for its unique cave-house architecture that feature throughout the old town, as well as beautiful townhouses including the famous ‘Los Caballitos’.

Currently second on the list is Cuevas de Almanzora thanks to its impressive Moorish fortress and varied architecture including Renaissance, Neoclassical, and Baroque styles. Third is Vélez-Blanco, followed by Laujar de Andarax, and Mojacar in fifth place.