By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 19:21

Former F1 racing star passes away at the age of 73

Patrick Tambay, the French former F1 star has died aged 73.

Patrick Tambay, the former Ferrari, McLaren, and Renault F1 driver passed away today, Sunday, December 4, at the age of 73. He had battled Parkinson’s disease for many years.

The Frenchman had two spells driving for Formula One teams. His first stint was between 1977 and 1979. Tambay raced for teams including Surtees, Theodore, Ligier, and McLaren with mixed results.

He returned to race at the top level from 1981 until 1985. His biggest success came with Ferrari where he took the seat in 1982 of the legendary Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve who sadly died during the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

“We are all truly saddened by the news of the passing of Patrick Tambay. He was one of the true stars of the 80s winning two races with the Scuderia and contributing to winning the Manufacturers’ titles in 1982 and 1983”, Ferrari posted on Instagram.

During a career spanning 123 races in F1, Tambay won the German Grand Prix in 1982 and followed it up in 1983 by taking the chequered flag in the San Marino Grand Prix. He notched up five pole positions as well. In 1984 tambay moved to Renault.

His Formula One career came to an end in 1985 with a final move to race for the Haas Lola team. With racing in his blood, the French driver took on the Dakar Rally, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as the World Sportscar Championship.

___________________________________________________________

