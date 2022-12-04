Broadway “Phantom of the Opera” lead actor dies aged 34

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 December 2022 • 9:04

Quentin Oliver Lee and cast - Instagram HeyitsJordanCraig

Quentin Oliver Lee, the lead actor in the Broadway travelling production of Phantom of the Opera has died according to an Instagram post by his wife.

The post on Saturday, December 3 said that Quentin had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Announcing the death, she said: “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away.

He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.”

She added, “Samantha and I are supported and lifted by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don’t respond, but trust that your messages and love have been read and felt.”

In the post Lee’s daughter paid tribute to her father saying: “an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor.”

The touring company of the Phantom on the Opera said online: “The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clp5nQEuobz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lee was well known on Broadway and appeared in many hit shows including “Prince of Broadway” and “Caroline, or Change.”

The death of the Broadway “Phantom of the Opera” lead actor has prompted many in the industry to send condolences and well wished to his family.

