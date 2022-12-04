Cataloguing the art and treasures in the churches of Orihuela (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 December 2022 • 20:31

INVENTORY: Movable items in Orihuela churches will be catalaogued photo credit: diocesisoa.org

THE Orihuela-Alicante diocese is making an inventory of all the movable treasures in Orihuela churches.

Covering the Cathedral, the parish churches of Santiago and Saints Justa and Rufina, the Santo Domingo diocesan school and the Episcopal Palace, this is a joint project with input from Orihuela’s Museum of Sacred Art, the University of Murcia and the regional government’s Heritage section.

“We shall know what we have, its characteristics and how to promote it,” said Jose Antonio Martinez Garcia, the Museum of Sacred Art’s director, announcing the project on December 1.

“This is an important day for Orihuela’s cultural heritage,” added Jose Antonio Lope Mira, the Generalitat’s Territorial Head of Culture for Alicante province.

“It will now be possible to ensure that all of the Church’s movable property can be perfectly managed and integrated under the present heritage laws.”

Maria del Mar Albero Muñoz, Associate Professor at Murcia University’s History of Art department, stressed the importance of protecting the Church’s collections, not only in Orihuela but throughout south-east Spain.

“Collaboration between the different institutions, whether these are regional, national, local or the universities, is essential,” she said.

