BREAKING: Glasgow Airport evacuated due to ongoing police incident

05 December 2022

HUNDREDS of passengers have been evacuated from Glasgow Airport on Monday, December 5.

An ongoing police incident has led hundreds of passengers at Glasgow Airport to be evacuated.

A tweet from the GLA read: “The Airport’s central search area is closed due to an ongoing police incident. Check-in remains open to passengers due to depart. More updates to follow.”

However, according to British news outlet LBC, “the terminal building at Glasgow International Airport has been closed by police as a precaution. Passengers haven’t been evacuated from the building. Concerns were raised in the security area earlier this morning.”

The news comes after an easyJet flight that was flying to the UK had to be diverted to Prague after a suspected IED was reported to be on board.

The easyJet flight, flying from Krakow airport in Poland to the UK airport of Bristol this evening, Sunday, December 4, was reportedly diverted to Prague in the Czech Republic. A suspected IED – or homemade bomb – was reported to be on board Flight 6276.

