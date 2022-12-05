Cruise ship passenger killed in Atlantic after 'rogue wave' hits the vessel Close
By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 0:56

Easyjet flight en route to UK diverted to Prague with suspected IED on board

An easyJet flight that was flying to the UK has been diverted to Prague after a suspected IED was reported to be on board.

 

An easyJet flight that was flying from Krakow airport in Poland to the UK airport of Bristol this evening, Sunday, December 4, was reportedly diverted to Prague in the Czech Republic. It is believed that a suspected IED – or homemade bomb – was reported to be on board Flight 6276.

“At 22:50 a diverted aircraft landed safely on the @pragueairport Krakow-Bristol route”, said a tweet on the official Twitter profile of Prague Airport. “A suspected IED was reported on board. All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and the entire air traffic are currently carried out by @policiecz”.

The plane was reported to have landed safely at around 10:50pm local time at Prague International Airport. As confirmed by the Czech police on Twitter, a specialised unit of ‘pyrotechnicians’ was deployed to the aircraft. They will inspect the plane to try and locate the suspected explosive device.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

