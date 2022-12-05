By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 0:56

Easyjet flight en route to UK diverted to Prague with suspected IED on board

An easyJet flight that was flying to the UK has been diverted to Prague after a suspected IED was reported to be on board.

An easyJet flight that was flying from Krakow airport in Poland to the UK airport of Bristol this evening, Sunday, December 4, was reportedly diverted to Prague in the Czech Republic. It is believed that a suspected IED – or homemade bomb – was reported to be on board Flight 6276.

“At 22:50 a diverted aircraft landed safely on the @pragueairport Krakow-Bristol route”, said a tweet on the official Twitter profile of Prague Airport. “A suspected IED was reported on board. All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and the entire air traffic are currently carried out by @policiecz”.

⚠️ At 22:50, a diverted aircraft landed safely at @PragueAirport on the Krakow-Bristol route. There was reported a possible bomb on board an aircraft. All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and all air traffic are currently being carried out by @PolicieCZ. — Prague Airport (@PragueAirport) December 4, 2022

The plane was reported to have landed safely at around 10:50pm local time at Prague International Airport. As confirmed by the Czech police on Twitter, a specialised unit of ‘pyrotechnicians’ was deployed to the aircraft. They will inspect the plane to try and locate the suspected explosive device.

Na místě aktuálně zasahují naši pyrotechnici a zjišťují přítomnost nahlášeného výbušného systému. #policiepp https://t.co/aHJzFHfctc — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.