BREAKING: Reported drone strike hits Saratov airfield in Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 8:57
A reported drone strike has hit the Saratov airfield in Russia and destroyed two Russian nuclear bombers, according to multiple unconfirmed reports on December 5.
@JayinKyiv on Twitter wrote: “Reports now that Russia’s Engels” Air Base has been hit, destroying 2 Tu-95’s.
“This is the field from which long range bombers regularly target all Ukraine.”
According to initial reports, three people were killed in the attack.
Media outlet Baza said that the explosion at the airfield was due to an unknown aircraft crash on the runway.
“As a result, two aircraft were damaged. Two people were also injured and were taken to the hospital,” it wrote.
Visegrad24 wrote: “BREAKING: Major explosions at the Engels Air Base in Saratov, Russia.
“It’s the same air base from which a major Russian air attack is expect to be launched against Ukraine.
“Initial reports say Ukraine attacked it with drones and damaged 2 Tu-95 bombers.”
According to local authorities, no civilian casualties or any damage to civilian infrastructure and information about incident at military object is being checked.
Liveuamap added that the governor of Saratov said there was “No reasons to panic”.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
