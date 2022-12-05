BREAKING: Reported drone strike hits Saratov airfield in Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 8:57

UNCONFIRMED reports of a suspected drone strike at an airfield in the Saratov region of Russia reportedly destroyed two planes on Monday, December 5.

A reported drone strike has hit the Saratov airfield in Russia and destroyed two Russian nuclear bombers, according to multiple unconfirmed reports on December 5.

@JayinKyiv on Twitter wrote: “Reports now that Russia’s Engels” Air Base has been hit, destroying 2 Tu-95’s.

“This is the field from which long range bombers regularly target all Ukraine.”

Reports now that Russia's Engels" Air Base has been hit, destroying 2 Tu-95's. This is the field from which long range bombers regularly target all Ukraine. Let's hope this is true. pic.twitter.com/y1e3c7woXV — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) December 5, 2022

According to initial reports, three people were killed in the attack.

Prominent Twitter account @Worldsource24 wrote: “🚨#UPDATE: 3 person killed, 6 wounded as result of explosion of fuel truck at Dyagilevo military airfield in Ryazan region of #Russia.”

🚨#UPDATE: 3 person killed, 6 wounded as result of explosion of fuel truck at Dyagilevo military airfield in Ryazan region of #Russia pic.twitter.com/2aw13ktKs4 — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) December 5, 2022

Media outlet Baza said that the explosion at the airfield was due to an unknown aircraft crash on the runway.

“As a result, two aircraft were damaged. Two people were also injured and were taken to the hospital,” it wrote.

Visegrad24 wrote: “BREAKING: Major explosions at the Engels Air Base in Saratov, Russia.

“It’s the same air base from which a major Russian air attack is expect to be launched against Ukraine.

“Initial reports say Ukraine attacked it with drones and damaged 2 Tu-95 bombers.”

BREAKING: Major explosions at the Engels Air Base in Saratov, Russia. It’s the same air base from which a major Russian air attack is expect to be launched against Ukraine. Initial reports say Ukraine attacked it with drones and damaged 2 Tu-95 bombers pic.twitter.com/nvp3BsVu6W — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 5, 2022

According to local authorities, no civilian casualties or any damage to civilian infrastructure and information about incident at military object is being checked.

Liveuamap added that the governor of Saratov said there was “No reasons to panic”.

"No reasons to panic", – governor added https://t.co/RLaWCmo4OI — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) December 5, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.