By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 13:01

For the first time since 2019 Midnight Mass will be celebrated at La Siesta Church. Image: Geraint Harries/Shutterstock.com

The church is located at Calle Granados, Urbanizacion La Siesta, Torrevieja, and the mass will be held on Saturday, December 24, at 11.30.PM.

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC, said he was delighted that Christ’s birth could once again be celebrated: “It is truly something to be thankful for after three celebrations of Christmas without Midnight Mass.”

There will also be a “Mass of the Day” at La Siesta Church on Christmas Day, December 25 at 09:30.AM.

On Monday, December 19, at 6.30.PM the Church is holding a traditional Nine Lessons and Carol Service followed by refreshments, all are invited.

On Wednesday, December 21, there will be carol singing for an hour outside Lago Jardin Church opposite the Dna Monse hotel (CV95 as you go towards San Miguel). Wrap up warm and and join in the fun.

Father Seabrook confirmed: “The pandemic has given way to the war in Ukraine and the economic crisis so Christmas reminds us that God offers us hope for a way that leads us through darkness into light.”

“I’d like to wish everyone a happy, peaceful, and blessed Christmas.”

