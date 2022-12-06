Moldovan government intends to analyse the anti-Russian resolution of the European Parliament

By Chris King • 06 December 2022 • 4:12

Image of Igor Grosu, the speaker of the Moldovan parliament. Credit: [email protected]_Grosu_md

The Moldovan Parliament said that it intends to analyse its position on the anti-Russian resolution of the European Parliament.

As announced on Monday, December 5, by Igor Grosu, the Moldovan government plans to develop an official position on the resolution of the European Parliament on the recognition of Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’.

Mr Grosu, the leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity party, and speaker of the Moldovan parliament was speaking with Pro TV at the time. “We will analyze this resolution and work out in Parliament the position of Moldova regarding this definition”, he said.

At a plenary session in Strasbourg, the majority of European deputies recently voted for the adoption of a resolution that declared Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ in connection with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to the voting results, 494 deputies were in favour, 58 voted against the document, and 44 abstained from voting, as reported by gazeta.ru.

The resolution in question is advisory in nature and also proposes measures that the EU should take in light of the adoption of the document. In particular, it is proposed to expand the list of persons subject to sanctions, as well as to consider new measures in relation to countries trying to circumvent sanctions.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator said that the United States would not recognise Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’. His reason was because he believed that would tie the hands of the international community in finding ways to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

