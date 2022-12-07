Georgia refuses to supply military assistance to Ukraine

By Chris King • 07 December 2022 • 1:41

Image of the Georgian flag. Credit: Murrr Photo/Shutterstock.com

Georgia is adamant that it will not take sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and refused to send military assistance.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream parliamentary party, speaking on Tuesday, December 6, commented on the statement of Andrei Kasyanov, the Charge d’Affaires for Ukraine in Tbilisi. According to Mdinaradze, Kyiv seeks to ensure that “Georgia takes sides in the war.”

Kasyanov earlier said that despite numerous requests for the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, no response was received from the Georgian government.

“Kasyanov spoke on many topics, everything was secondary, and frankly, it was aimed at harming the government of Georgia They want, and Kasyanov directly said this, Georgia to be a party to military conflict or war. It is not in the interests of Georgia to become a party to the occupation war of Russia, we will maintain peace”, stated Mdinaradze.

He continued: “When a representative of a country says that Georgia should supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, it is obvious that they objectively have no special expectations regarding the supply of special weapons or military equipment from Georgia”.

“The message that this person voiced is that Georgia should be recorded as a party to a military armed conflict, the rest of what he said was small defamatory messages”, Mdinaradze added.

At the same time, he noted that Georgia provides Ukraine with “unconditional political and humanitarian assistance beyond the scope and limits of its capabilities”, but cannot and will not provide military assistance, as reported by apsny.ge.

