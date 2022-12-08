By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 9:28

Tributes paid as last remaining Dambuster dies aged 101. Image: Andy Saunders/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media after the last remaining Dambuster, Sqn Ldr Johnny Johnson, died aged 101, as reported on Thursday, December 8.

In a post on Facebook, his granddaughter Jenny Sextone said the “Last Dambuster”, Sqn Ldr Johnny Johnson, died surrounded by his family in Bristol.

She said: “We would appreciate your respect for our privacy in this family time.”

Johnson was the last remaining member of a famous RAF squadron that famously destroyed two key German dams in a Second World War bombing raid.

John Nicol led tributes for “Johnny” Johnson, who died at the age of 101.

“Very sad to learn that the “Last Dambuster”, Sqn Ldr Johnny Johnson, has died aged 101,” he wrote on Twitter.

“His WW2 generation sacrificed so much, yet asked nothing in return.”

He added: “I was privileged to share many a bottle of his much-loved red wine.

“The nation has lost a true hero.

“Blue skies Sir.”

Very sad to learn that the "Last Dambuster", Sqn Ldr Johnny Johnson, has died aged 101.

His WW2 generation sacrificed so much, yet asked nothing in return.

I was privileged to share many a bottle of his much-loved red wine.

The nation has lost a true hero.

Blue skies Sir. pic.twitter.com/zuehExepzY — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) December 8, 2022

RAF Cosford wrote: “Deeply saddened this morning to hear that the last Dambuster, Sqn Ldr George ‘Johnny’ Johnson MBE DFM, has died.

“Blue Skies, Sir. Per Ardua Ad Astra.”

Deeply saddened this morning to hear that the last Dambuster, Sqn Ldr George 'Johnny' Johnson MBE DFM, has died. Blue Skies, Sir. Per Ardua Ad Astra pic.twitter.com/qiq32CLvIW — RAF Cosford (@RAF_Cosford) December 8, 2022

One person wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of this charming and humble hero. Had the pleasure of meeting him a number of times. Sincere condolences to his family. RiP Johnny.”

So sad to hear of the passing of this charming and humble hero. Had the pleasure of meeting him a number of times. Sincere condolences to his family. RiP Johnny — Cherry Greveson (@cherryG1002) December 8, 2022

Dan Snow wrote: “Fly well, Johnny Johnson, the last Dambuster.”

He added: “I saw him at the @IntBCC opening on a beautiful day in Lincoln. Staring out at the Cathedral. Behind him, the names of his comrades who never came back to Scampton, Coningsby, Waddington… engraved on steel plates.”

I saw him at the @IntBCC opening on a beautiful day in Lincoln. Staring out at the Cathedral. Behind him, the names of his comrades who never came back to Scampton, Coningsby, Waddington… engraved on steel plates pic.twitter.com/U9oupz59Of — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) December 8, 2022

Alastair Bruce said: “Last surviving #Dambuster has died – Imagine the fear, courage, service & achievement in his life.

“Squadron Leader George “Johnny” Johnson MBE DFM has “slipped the surly bonds of earth” 617 Sqn @RoyalAirForce #APRESMOILEDELUGE.”

Last surviving #Dambuster has died – Imagine the fear, courage, service & achievement in his life. Squadron Leader George “Johnny” Johnson MBE DFM has “slipped the surly bonds of earth” 617 Sqn @RoyalAirForce #APRESMOILEDELUGE pic.twitter.com/Ei14AqwV6r — Alastair Bruce (@AlastairBruce_) December 8, 2022

“Saddened to hear of the passing of ‘The Last Dambuster’ George ‘Johnny’ Johnson. A remarkable man. Privileged to have spent some considerable time in his company. RIP ‘Johnny’,” wrote Andy Saunders.

Saddened to hear of the passing of ‘The Last Dambuster’ George ‘Johnny’ Johnson. A remarkable man. Privileged to have spent some considerable time in his company. RIP ‘Johnny’. pic.twitter.com/JUSMICmiMB — Andy Saunders 🇺🇦 (@1940Andy) December 8, 2022

Operation Chastise or commonly known as the Dambusters Raid was an attack on German dams carried out on the night of 16/17 May 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, later called the Dam Busters, using special “bouncing bombs” developed by Barnes Wallis.

The Dambusters, which inspired the popular 1955 film, the Dam Busters.

Mr Johnson was awarded an MBE in 2017 following a successful campaign led by former Countdown star Carol Vorderman.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.