BREAKING: Another manager sacked following Qatar World Cup exit

ANOTHER manager has been sacked following his side’s exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

The manager of Spain, Luis Enrique, has been sacked from his position following his side’s poor display at the World Cup in Qatar.

The RFEF made the announcement on Thursday, December 8.

“The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff for their work at the head of the senior national team over the last few years,” a statement read.

“The RFEF’s sports management has submitted a report to the president stating that a new project for the Spanish national football team should be launched, with the aim of continuing the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his staff.”

It added: “Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sporting director, José Francisco Molina, have informed the coach of the decision taken.

“The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football.

“Luis Enrique managed to qualify for two UEFA Nations League Final Fours, out of the three he played as coach; and reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with his own stamp and through a defined style.

“He has placed his faith in young talent and has given hope for the future of the Spanish national team,” it added.

“The RFEF wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional endeavours. The coach takes with him the affection and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home.”

Spain were knocked out of this year’s World Cup by Morocco, after failing to score any of their penalty kicks when the knockout game finished 0-0.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Thank you for everything Luis Enrique. I hope it was his decision, if it is a dismissal, it is a serious mistake by the Federation.”

Gracias por todo Luis Enrique. Espero que haya sido decisión suya, si es una destitución, grave error de la Federación — Javi Rayo (@JaviRayo4) December 8, 2022

“What are you doing, seriously, what are you doing?” another person said.

Que haceis, en serio, que haceis — Pablo21WorldCup22 (@BloopGG) December 8, 2022

While another said: “Well, it seems to me that things with Luis Enrique have ended badly! Marcelino is my choice!”

Pues me parece que la cosa con Luis Enrique ha acabado regular! Marcelino es mi opción!!! https://t.co/hUDaW61ZQ2 — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) December 8, 2022

“Two days after being eliminated from the World Cup, it was decided to do without Luis Enrique and “start a new project”. I can understand it,” Maria Tikas wrote.

“What I cannot understand is the disparity of criteria with the women’s team, with a coach in 7 years and without results.”

Dos días después de caer eliminados del Mundial se decide prescindir de Luis Enrique y "arrancar un nuevo proyecto". Lo puedo entender. Lo que no puedo entender es la disparidad de criterios con la selección femenina, con un entrenador en 7 años y sin resultados. https://t.co/z00iQuxOFG — Maria Tikas (@MariaTikas) December 8, 2022

While another person wrote: “Luis Enrique managed to make all of Spain believe again that winning a World Cup was possible. He carried out the generational change of the selection and took us to the semifinals of a Eurocup. And now that we once again had a project for the future, they charge it at the first opportunity.”

Luis Enrique consiguió que toda España volviera a creer que ganar un mundial era posible. Llevó a cabo el relevo generacional de la selección y nos llevó hasta semifinales de una eurocopa. Y ahora que volvíamos a tener un proyecto de futuro se lo cargan a las primeras de cambio. https://t.co/AkqefVsTVz — Wally (@Wally_F1) December 8, 2022

