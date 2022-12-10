Green nitrogen ‘a game changer’ at Alicante Summit of Mediterranean nations

By Linda Hall • 10 December 2022 • 13:01

ALICANTE SUMMIT: Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Pedro Sanchez and Emmanuel Macron Photo credit: La Moncloa

THE Mediterranean Summit held in Alicante on December 9 marked a “before and after” in Europe’s energy transition.

Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish government, France’s president Emmanuel Macron and Portugal prime minister and Antonio Costa presented the H2Med green corridor project to the assembled leaders of Mediterranean nations who attended the Summit.

By 2030 the €2.6 billion green nitrogen pipeline will connect the Iberian Peninsula with France, transporting 10 per cent of Europe’s internal consumption of the gas, they announced.

“Green hydrogen is going to change the history of Europe,” declared Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, during the meeting at the Alicante City offices of the European Union’s EUIPO trademarks agency.

It was a crucial element, she said, citing the domino effect of the Ukraine war. “The clean energy transition is not only urgent, but vital. Not only is it good for the environment but it is very important for our independence and to safeguard supplies.”

For that reason, it was essential to fast-track the use of renewable energies, Von de Leyen added: “Amongst these, green hydrogen occupies a preeminent position.”

Spain is already a world leader in producing green hydrogen, which experts describe as “the energy of the future.” There is a practically unlimited supply of water, its raw material, although the gas is generated via electricity that can be produced via solar power.

