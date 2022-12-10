Yellow weather alert issued by AEMET for probable heavy rain in Malaga province

By Chris King • 10 December 2022 • 18:17

Image of an umbrella in the rain. Credit: Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has issued a yellow weather alert for Malaga province warning of probable heavy rain.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow, Monday, December 12, in Malaga province. A new storm is predicted to bring more rainfall, probably with a similar intensity to that of last Friday 9.

If the forecast does not change, the Serrania de Ronda, the western coast, the Guadalhorce Valley, Malaga capital, the Axarquia, and Antequera, will be at risk of heavy rains in a 12-hour period from 3am until 3pm. An estimated 40l/m² could fall during that time said the experts.

☔️Vuelve la lluvia a #Andalucía Activado el aviso amarillo en #Huelva #Sevilla #Málaga #Granada y #Cádiz donde también habrá aviso por viento, como en #Almería

🌊 Aviso por fenómenos costeros salvo en la costa granadina

📢 ¡OJO! Estarán activos a partir de la medianoche pic.twitter.com/fnmNWA44Os — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) December 10, 2022

A yellow for coastal phenomena has also been issued. This will affect western coastal areas with winds of up to Force 7 possibly reaching 50 or 60km/h.

The chances of heavy rain are 100 per cent added AEMET, at least until midday. Storms can be expected as well, locally strong and persistent. It will rain especially in the morning, with the weather clearing up as the afternoon progresses, although some showers could still occur.

Another front is predicted to arrive on Monday morning that will gain strength throughout the day, This means that for Tuesday 13, the probability of abundant rainfall stands at 100 per cent throughout the province. The rain will continue at least until the weekend according to Aemet’s prediction.

___________________________________________________________

