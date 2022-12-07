Taste of Torrox goes on show in Malaga before traditional festival

By Betty Henderson • 07 December 2022 • 10:08

Culinary experts from Torrox get stuck into creating their traditional dish at the Gran Feria Sabor food festival

CULINARY experts from Torrox put on an enticing show at the Gran Feria Sabor, a Málaga food festival on Sunday, December 4. Local chefs presented the traditional ‘migas’ dish, just two weeks before it takes centre stage in Torrox’s traditional Migas festival.

Chefs from Torrox put on a cooking show and tasting session at the food festival in Málaga in aid of local organisation, Asilo de los Ángeles.

Torrox Mayor, Óscar Medina highlighted the importance of Torrox being represented at one of the most important food festivals in Andalucía, and expressed his pride at the hard work from Torrox locals who organised the collaboration with Gran Feria Sabor.

The traditional dish is made with the core ingredient of semolina and water which make the distinctive breadcrumb flavour (migas), meat, eggs and other garnishes.

It was a farmhouse staple in the region, but has since become the focus of the festival, which this year celebrates its 41st edition. Migas Festival this year is set to begin on Sunday, December 18 with an exciting schedule of events, including television show hosts and entertainment, to celebrate the traditional dish.