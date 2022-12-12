BREAKING: Spitting Images and Annual National Food & Drink Awards producer dies Close
Trending:

Russian cop claims Ukrainian SBU officers executed 20 ‘collaborators’ in Kherson and will pin it on Russia

By Chris King • 12 December 2022 • 18:36

Image from Kherson. Credit: @bayraktar_1love/Twitter

Ukrainian SBU officers executed 20 ‘collaborators’ in the Kherson region and will now stage the incident to blame it on Russia said a police officer.

 

A representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies claimed that Ukraine’s SBU security service shot 20 people dead in the city of Berislav in the Kherson region. Speaking with the RIA Novosti news agency, he cited officials inside the SBU who informed him that the alleged victims were accused of being Russian collaborators.
 
“According to information from our sources in the SBU, on the territory of the Berislav Machine-Building Plant, SBU officers shot 20 people from among the civilians who collaborated with Russia in the summer and autumn of this year and former Berislav law enforcement officers from among the local population”, the agency’s interlocutor said.
 
Berislav is located on the right bank of the Dnipro river of the Kherson region and is controlled by Kyiv. The officer went on to insist that the SBU is preparing to record footage of the incident that can subsequently be blamed on Russian forces.
 
Residents living in the region in question were evacuated in October and November at the instruction of the Ukrainian government. It was occupied by Russian forces at the time and the evacuation was carried out because Kyiv feared the front line of the conflict was moving towards the area as the Ukrainian military moved in.
 
 
At the end of September, Vladimir Putin held referendums in the Kherson region, along with the DPR, LPR, and Zaporizhzhia. The results of this action saw the four territories annexed by Moscow.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading