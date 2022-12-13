BREAKING UPDATE: Grandfather and baby grandson dead after disappearance in Spain's Huelva Close
Mallorca to support the development of Third World countries

By Anna Ellis • 13 December 2022 • 16:43

Mallorca to support the development of Third World countries. Image: Palma City Council

MALLORCA and the charity Fons Mallorqui have agreed upon a collaboration to contribute to the development of Third World countries through the creation and management of an Economic Fund.

The City Council has an item in its budget for the 2022 financial year of €66,320.45 euros, which is the same amount that was allocated in 2021.

With regard to 2021, the Fund has promoted a project that represents 90 per cent of the contribution and involves access to water and community management in the rural community of Larimarca (Bolivia), to which €59,688 are allocated. The rest of the money will go to the management and administration costs of the charity Fons Mallorquí.

“For yet another year we are maintaining our contribution to the Fund, an entity that contributes enormously to reducing inequalities between countries”, explained the Councillor for Social Justice, Alberto Jarabo, who added that “the perspective that we must have from Palma and from Mallorca, in terms of our ability to help impoverished countries is essential in order to achieve a fairer and more peaceful world.”

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

