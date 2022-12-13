UPDATE: Putin instructs leaders to make Russia’s folklore and historical leaders popular

Putin told the government to take the necessary measures to make the heroes of Russian history and folklore popular, but that these should meet traditional values.

Among the examples he gave meeting with historians and representatives of traditional religions of Russia. is the use of these images on souvenirs.

He said: “The Government of the Russian Federation should take measures aimed at popularizing the heroes of Russian history and folklore that meet traditional values, including the use of images of these heroes in the production of fine, printed, souvenir and other replicated products and consumer good.”

Putin appointed the Head of Government Mikhail Mishustin to lead the promotion of the historical figures, setting a deadline for execution by May 15, 2023.