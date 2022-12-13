UPDATE: Putin instructs leaders to make Russia’s folklore and historical leaders popular

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 15:56
Vladimir Putin - Credit Zvazdanews
Vladimir Putin also instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to consider the introduction of a module on the history of Russian religion in universities. Responsible for executing that order is the Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky and Director of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin.
In making the appointments Putin restated that that the country will always adhere to traditional values, “which are forgotten in a number of countries.”
He has in the past said that the most reasonable course for Russia is moderate conservatism. In the new academic year, patriotic lessons “Conversations about the important” were introduced in all Russian schools. In particular, they discuss the military operation in Ukraine. The school week now begins with the raising of the flag and the singing of the anthem.
Meeting with Council members online on Wednesday, December 7, Putin said that it was a matter of truly national importance that the history books were rewritten and that a new set were created.
Responding to a question from Leonid Polyakov, Putin said: “Okay. This is a very important question; you are absolutely right and thank you for insisting on asking it.
“This is a matter of truly national importance. History in general is important for any people, especially at some difficult turns in the life of the state.”
“Just such a moment has come when we are obliged to be very attentive to history and to the formation of public consciousness on the basis of reliable historical data, and everything is formed, of course, from school.”
He continued stating that Russia will continue a consistent struggle for its national interests, adding that at first this struggle will be waged by peaceful means, and if this does not help, then by all available means.
https://tvzvezda.ru/news/2022127176-9o44h.html/player/
The instruction to Council members and government officials comes in the same stage-managed meeting where he said that “we are not mad” when speaking about nuclear weapons and their use.
Although he did not go into detail about the instruction to rewrite the history books, Putin has made it clear once again that he wishes his people to see the world as he sees it rather than as they would.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.