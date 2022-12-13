UPDATE: Putin instructs leaders to make Russia’s folklore and historical leaders popular

BREAKING: Iranian footballer facing execution after alleged 'forced' murder confession on TV Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 15:56

Vladimir Putin - Credit Zvazdanews

15:49 (December 13) – Putin has instructed the government to promote the Russian Federation’s heroes from history. 

Putin told the government to take the necessary measures to make the heroes of Russian history and folklore popular, but that these should meet traditional values.
Among the examples he gave meeting with historians and representatives of traditional religions of Russia. is the use of these images on souvenirs. 
He said: “The Government of the Russian Federation should take measures aimed at popularizing the heroes of Russian history and folklore that meet traditional values, including the use of images of these heroes in the production of fine, printed, souvenir and other replicated products and consumer good.”
Putin appointed the Head of Government Mikhail Mishustin to lead the promotion of the historical figures, setting a deadline for execution by May 15, 2023.

Vladimir Putin also instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to consider the introduction of a module on the history of Russian religion in universities. Responsible for executing that order is the Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky and Director of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin.

In making the appointments Putin restated that that the country will always adhere to traditional values, “which are forgotten in a number of countries.”

He has in the past said that the most reasonable course for Russia is moderate conservatism. In the new academic year, patriotic lessons “Conversations about the important” were introduced in all Russian schools. In particular, they discuss the military operation in Ukraine. The school week now begins with the raising of the flag and the singing of the anthem.

23:48 (December 7) – Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed members of the Presidential Human Rights Council to take what steps were deemed necessary, to rewrite the history books. 

Meeting with Council members online on Wednesday, December 7, Putin said that it was a matter of truly national importance that the history books were rewritten and that a new set were created. 

Responding to a question from Leonid Polyakov, Putin said: “Okay. This is a very important question; you are absolutely right and thank you for insisting on asking it.

“This is a matter of truly national importance. History in general is important for any people, especially at some difficult turns in the life of the state.”

“Just such a moment has come when we are obliged to be very attentive to history and to the formation of public consciousness on the basis of reliable historical data, and everything is formed, of course, from school.”

He continued stating that Russia will continue a consistent struggle for its national interests, adding that at first this struggle will be waged by peaceful means, and if this does not help, then by all available means.

https://tvzvezda.ru/news/2022127176-9o44h.html/player/

The instruction to Council members and government officials comes in the same stage-managed meeting where he said that “we are not mad” when speaking about nuclear weapons and their use. 

Although he did not go into detail about the instruction to rewrite the history books, Putin has made it clear once again that he wishes his people to see the world as he sees it rather than as they would. 

