Are you buying Bitcoin at $16000, and Ethereum at $1200? Here’s why you should choose Big Eyes Coin as it’s available for $0.0001 in Presale!

Cryptocurrencies have been in the spotlight for over a decade, with mainstream media and buyers reporting a rapid rise. There are hundreds of different types of cryptocurrencies, but most of them fall into the category of Decentralised Cryptocurrencies. Decentralised cryptocurrencies are controlled by users. The currency exists only online and does not require a third party, such as a bank to validate transactions between users. Centralised cryptocurrencies have their own set of rules governing them, usually through central bodies such as banks or government agencies. Big Eye Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are all decentralised cryptocurrencies that have been hyped in the crypto space.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Meme Coin with BIG Usability

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the utility token of the Big Eyes platform and is used for all trading activities conducted on the platform. It also serves as an authentication tool for users, allowing them to vote or vote on important matters regarding the platform and its development. As a reward token for users who hold some tokens in their wallets, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is focused on the community who are prepared to work and witness the platform’s development.

Big Eyes Coin supports businesses that contribute to the economy and the environment as part of its corporate responsibility. Specifically, Big Eyes has extensively implemented non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Holders of Big Eyes (BIG) tokens can purchase them on the network at no additional charge. This crypto community helps its members and community through consistent fittings, NFTs, and token distribution.

Bitcoin (BTC): The Undisputed King of Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) is a pioneer cryptocurrency started in 2009 by a mysterious person or group Satoshi Nakamoto. No individual or government can control the currency as it is designed to be decentralised. Bitcoin has risen and fallen dramatically in value over time and has become an integral part of the global financial system.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralised digital currency that uses peer-to-peer (P2P) technology to operate without the involvement of central authorities or banks. This means that Bitcoin does not involve intermediaries such as financial institutions such as banks and credit card companies, making it more secure than traditional currencies. Bitcoin (BTC) is not pegged to any fiat currency, allowing users to send and receive payments anywhere in the world without worrying about exchange rates.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Undisputed King of Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the largest and most popular meme coin, and its native token, DOGE, currently ranks eighth by market capitalisation. One of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is an influential cryptocurrency that is often compared to Bitcoin. One of the main similarities between Bitcoin and Dogecoin is that they were the first cryptocurrencies in their respective fields. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, while Dogecoin was the first meme coin. Both of these coins thus influence other crypto projects and pave the way for the crypto market. Elon Musk is part of the reason for Dogecoin’s huge success. When Musk tweeted that he owned his DOGE token, investors in the token began to surge.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

