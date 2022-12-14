How Big Eyes Coin compete against the giants of the Crypto Industry like Ethereum and Avalanche

By EWN • 14 December 2022 • 11:22

We all know that the crypto market has made many millionaires in the last two years, especially in the bull run. Every crypto enthusiast is eager to hunt for a crypto project that is in its early stages and has solid foundations to give long-term gains. So was the case with top market rulers Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX) and a brand-new entry into this competitive market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Ethereum (ETH): The Altcoin Pioneer

Ethereum (ETH) got so popular that it is now ranked second, looking up to Bitcoin (BTC), the market king. People have made massive profits with this cryptocurrency in the bullish trend and are looking for more altcoins to do the same this season. Since its inception in 2015, Ethereum has dominated the market with Bitcoin. Ethereum remains at the top of the crypto market despite being exposed to volatility from the market crash, boasting a market capitalisation of $150 billion at the time of writing.

So, what makes Ethereum a must-have platform for any portfolio? In September 2022, Ethereum will complete the most anticipated announcement in cryptocurrency history, switching to Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus, enabling the platform to operate at a higher level and reducing its carbon footprint by 99.95%. The merger was welcomed by most of the cryptocurrency community, as Ethereum is notorious for its slow speeds, high fees, and high carbon footprint. After the Ethereum merger was completed on September 15th, the platform solved the scalability problem by leveraging a peak performance capacity of 100,000 transactions per second.

Avalanche (AVAX): Environment-Friendly Crypto Coin

Avalanche (AVAX), which is considered to be the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, ranks among the top 20 cryptocurrencies based on market capitalisation on CoinMarketCap Avalanche prides itself on its commitment to the environment. The cryptocurrency giant will go carbon neutral in November 2021, making him one of the greenest cryptocurrencies available today.

Avalanche currently boasts a market cap of $4.1 billion, making him the 18th largest cryptocurrency on the market. Avalanche may be declining in value like Solana at the time of writing, but prices could skyrocket once fall begins. Avalanche has provided substantial benefits to its users in the past, helping them become financially independent from their unique use cases and sustainability efforts.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Next BIG Meme Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been rising rapidly since its launch in 2022. The new Meme Token promises to transfer wealth into its DeFi ecosystem while protecting an important part of us, the ocean. To protect our oceans, Big Eyes Coin has created a charity wallet that holds 5% of its tokens. These tokens will go directly to marine conservation charities to stop various threats to marine ecosystems.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plays a vital role in the survival of marine life, but the platform will also be heavily involved in creating the NFT collection. Big Eyes Coin aims to include its collection of NFTs in the top 10 projects, which could cause its market cap to skyrocket. Additionally, Big Eyes NFT owners can use their Big Eyes NFT as a key to exclusive parties and events, such as the seasonal Big Eyes Sushi Crew and NFT events. Big Eyes token raised more than $11 million at the time of writing, showing the excitement surrounding the new platform.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

