By Freddie Scott • 14 December 2022 • 12:47

You can now visit the world's smallest disco, in Madrid. Image: @madrid4u/TikTok

The world’s smallest disco, which looks more like a phone box than a music venue, is in Madrid and is open to all who wish to have a truly unique dancing experience.

Información has visited the Teledisko, a phonebox-style disco that has room for just one person – or two if you’re willing to squeeze – and is situated in the gardens of the Goethe Institute, near Paseo de la Castellana.

Once you enter the ‘disco’, you can choose from a selection of songs, which although limited, include some classics ‘Dancing Queen’ by Abba, ‘Umbrella’ by Rihanna, and ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua. Then, when the doors are closed, the party begins, with the music blaring through the speakers, and a variety of additional extras such as lights, a spinning ball, and mist to give the full night-out experience.

When your song ends and you need some fresh air, you step back out from your party onto the streets of the city, accompanied by the rain and the cloud, but feeling far more alive.

The Teledisko is free and can be found at the gardens of the Goethe Institute, Madrid.

