More of the same

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 December 2022 • 11:30

Image - GagoDesign/Shutterstock

POLITICIANS of all breeds are public servants whose salaries are paid by the public.

That same public now wants them to get on with their job of running the country i.e. Spain, and would appreciate a constructive, not destructive, Opposition.

The Opposition in Spain is, basically, the Partido Popular with Vox on noisy vocals, and there are PP voters who are weary of Alberto Nuñez Feijoo’s prophecies of doom.

When Feijoo took over from Pablo Casado as the PP’s secretary general last April, there was relief all round.

He was the regional president of Galicia, with an overall majority and a reputation as a moderate, non-confrontational politician.

The same could not be said of Casado, who came off worst in an almost personal battle with Isabel Diaz Ayuso, regional president of the Madrid Community, a woman whose political career he had nurtured and promoted.

Combative Casado was defenestrated to considerable satisfaction from his own party and the PSOE, governing in coalition with Unidas Podemos.

But Feijoo has left behind the moderation and middle-of-the road style that brought him so much respect in Galicia. He is currently warning that Spain is experiencing its “worst institutional moment” since the 1978 Constitution, ignoring the failed 1981 coup d’etat or the Catalans’ UDI of October 2018.

There has been none of the meeting the government halfway that was hoped-for and expected when he left Santiago de Compostela for Madrid.

Instead, Feijoo is promising, once the PP is in power, to repeal the Sedition Law, the Trans Law, the Only-Yes-Means-Less Law, the Abortion Law, the Labour Law and the Animal Welfare Law amongst others.

He has also stated that there is no need for a Vote of No Confidence in Pedro Sanchez because the electorate will hold one when they vote in May 28’s local elections. And regardless of Feijoo’s other jeremiads, the jittery government knows that in this instance he’s 100 per cent correct.

