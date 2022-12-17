Elche mayor stresses need to lift tolls on Alicante City’s second bypass

By Linda Hall • 17 December 2022 • 14:19

MINISTER’S VISIT: Diana Morant and Carlos Gonzalez at PLD Space Photo credit: Elche city hall

SCIENCE and Innovation minister Diana Morant met Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez prior to visiting local firm PLD Space on December 16.

During the meeting, Gonzalez urged the central government to lift tolls on Alicante City’s second ring road, the A-7.

“Raising this matter of great importance to the city and the province, I suggested to the minister that we should continue working towards freeing this road,” Gonzalez said afterwards.

“This would bring greater fluidity to the province’s communications and more competitivity to our area.”

Before leaving city hall for the pioneering local company PLD Space, Morant signed the visitors’ book, writing that Elche “could count on me and the government to be able to continue thinking big and aiming high” with burgeoning sectors like the aerospace industry.

Although Elche lost out to Sevilla as government’s choice of headquarters for the future Spanish Space Agency (AEE), Morant revealed during her visi that the new agency would work Elche, while directing the government’s €4.5 billion aerospace allocation towards different regions between 2023 and 2025.

