Is the next big offensive coming after Putin meets with his generals?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 11:25

Vladimir Putin at joint headquarters - Image Press service of the President of the Russian Federation

The next big Russian offensive could be coming in 2023 as Ukraine has warned after Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to joint headquarters to meet with his generals.

Independent Russian news agency Kommersant reported on Saturday, December 17 that Putin spent the entire day in the joint headquarters reviewing the military operation in Ukraine.

He is believed to have listened to proposals regarding both immediate and future action with the Kremlin saying: “He got acquainted with the work of the headquarters, heard a report on the course of a special military operation, and also held a meeting and separate meetings with commanders.”

They also posted a video showing the opening gambit of his speech in the meeting with the commanders. In that video he starts by saying: “Dear comrades, we will hear the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions.”

The meeting is said to have been attended by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov and Commander of the Joint Group of Forces Sergei Surovikin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has been warning for some time that Russia was planning a major offensive in 2023, could this meeting with Putin and his generals be proof of that claim?

