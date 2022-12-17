Spectacular success as the Euro Weekly News and British Chamber of Commerce join forces for festive fun

By Victoria Scott • 17 December 2022 • 12:54

ON December 16, the Euro Weekly News British Chambers of Commerce in Spain and Euro Weekly News joined forces to host a stunningly fantastic evening at the Sea Grill, Puente Romano Hotel Marbella.

With glorious views of the beautiful Mediterranean Sea, the sun setting on the horizon, and the hum of festive music in the background, guests arrived dressed to impress.

Mingling among the Christmas decorations, guests caught up on a successful business year while making new contacts from across the Andalucian business community.

The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain was established in 1908 and is one of the largest foreign chambers of commerce in Europe while also being the only independent British Hispanic trade association in Spain and with over 300 member companies and regional offices across Spain and the UK.

With speeches given by British Chamber of Commerce Vice President Derek Langley, Euro Weekly News publisher Michel Euesden, Euro Weekly News Sales Director Benjamin Wickham, and Euro Weekly News online Sally Underwood, guests learned how much passion and care goes into both the Chamber and the Euro Weekly News.

Derek Langley said: “The Costa del Sol and Andalucia is currently one of the fastest growing regions and is continuing to grow with dynamism and growth in the area. As a leading member of the European chambers, we have a very powerful network in Spain as well as also very well respected and strategic business partner with businesses across all the UK and Spain.”

Proud sponsor of the event, Michel Euesden said: “The one thing I can’t tame is the passion I have for the Costa del Sol, one year ago today we were all on Covid passports, the hospitality, and finance sectors were worried. We were all worried. We would have been broken in spirit if we had continued the way we were but that’s what made us different.

And the difference is that we had passion, we had a passion for our business, we have passion for the future, and we have a true passion for this cause and with that passion, I want to say to you to have an amazing Christmas. We have all survived something that we never thought we would have imagined. We’ve dug deep and we’re all still here today.

Our passion makes us do extraordinary things, that passion means we don’t look at the clock, and that passion means when a client calls, we jump, that’s what having passion means to me.”

Presentations of bouquets and special gifts were handed out for the dedication of the hardworking team of both the Chamber of Commerce and of the Euro Weekly News.

Networking was done at its finest, in luxury, class, and style. As Derek Langley said it was an “eat, drink and be merry night” and the perfect way to end the business year.