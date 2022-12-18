Is Big Eyes Coin capable of disrupting crypto space just like Polygon And Filecoin did in the past?

By EWN • 18 December 2022 • 11:15

Bitcoin (BTC) was the number one cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, but other coins have also grown in popularity over time while increasing their value. Polygon (MATIC) and Filecoin (FIL) have been at the heart of the cryptocurrency industry for years, while Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has exceeded expectations and stands out in the cryptocurrency market.

What is so unique about Polygon?

Polygon (MATIC) aims to ease the development of decentralized applications (dApps) by creating a highly scalable solution that reduces scalability complexity and facilitates instant blockchain transactions. Powered by its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, the Polygon network was designed to be more efficient than current systems, capable of processing thousands of transactions per second while maintaining high levels of security and privacy. It was created to solve the scalability problem of blockchain technology.

What makes Filecoin a prominent crypto coin?

Users can earn Filecoin (FIL) by hosting and storing files on their computers. The Filecoin project, first described in 2014, was built by the same team that created the Interplanetary File System. It works the same as IPFS, except it stores files more efficiently than IPFS. This means that it takes less time and space to store files on Filecoin than on IPFS. Those who store data on Filecoin’s platform receive incentives and rewards in the form of Filecoin cryptocurrency.

The more data a user uploads and stores on its Filecoin network, the more FIL tokens it earns. FIL currency has other uses besides storing files. Token holders can use it as a payment method in certain applications or exchange it for other tokens on renowned exchanges. Filecoin (FIL) can also be sent, purchased, or sold directly to others through a feature built into the Filecoin ecosystem called “Filecoin Exchange”.

Can Big Eyes Coin compete against other prominent crypto coins?

With an impressive white paper and useful features, Big Eyes Coin entered the cryptocurrency market a few months ago. In a short time, a cat-themed meme coin has created a lot of buzz. Big Eyes Coin intends to inject a vast amount of wealth into the DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem while launching an NFT club. More than just a mere meme, this meme coin has the power to revive the cryptocurrency market on its own. It is currently in its presale stage and it gathered more than $11 million in presale, the $11 million presale is no joke. Clearly, investors found treasure in Big Eyes Coin’s whitepaper.

For Big Eyes Coin, NFT is no accident. In fact, NFTs are a unique part of the BIG ecosystem. The cat community plans to launch its fully integrated NFT club, allowing users to redeem digital currency and earn rewards by participating in contests. BIG token holders can also participate in his exciting NFT event. Big Eyes Coin has introduced a system so that users do not need to pay taxes in any transactions, NFT transactions, or buying and selling Big Eyes products.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

