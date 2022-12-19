Smart cleaning tricks to keep your home tidy over the holidays

By Betty Henderson • 19 December 2022 • 12:42
THE festive season is here and that means more guests than usual in our homes, which can make cleaning stressful. But today, we bring you three top tips to help make holiday cleaning straightforward and stress-free!
Cleaning your home doesn’t need to be an all-day job. Set aside five minutes each day for each area of your home. Your daily tidying tasks should include making your bed, airing the house, dusting the sides, and sweeping floors. Having a basic tidy standard will help everything else fall into place.
When you have guests over, focus your energy on the rooms they will be using. Clean your bathrooms, kitchen and living spaces. The chances are, you can leave most of the bedrooms for later.
In the festive period, lots of guests means extra help too. Send the kids off to the park while you get the house straight.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.