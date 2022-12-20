By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 16:24

oin Palma in celebrations on the day King James I reconquered Mallorca from the Arabs. Image: Palma City Council

The New Year’s Eve Fiesta is known as The Festa de L’Estendard.

This festival dates back to the 13th century and begins at 10:00.AM on December 31. It commemorates the arrival of King Jaume I in Palma, the end of Muslim rule and the reconquest of Mallorca.

This traditional event begins with a ceremony to place the Royal Standard of the Conquest of Mallorca and the Cimera in the Plaza de Cort, followed by a mass in the cathedral. At midday, the poem “La Colcada” is read in Plaza Cort.

The New Year’s Eve Fiesta, The Festa de L’Estendard, is considered one of the oldest festivals in Europe, as it has been celebrated since the 13th century, although it is true that it has undergone some changes over the years. On the eve of this day, a large floral offering is made in front of the statue of King Jaume I in the Plaza Espana.

