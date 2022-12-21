By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 13:09

BREAKING: Body of one of two missing boys from Spain's Madrid found in landfill. Image: @sosdesaparecidos/Twitter

SPAIN’S National Police made a heartbreaking discovery on Wednesday, December 21, when the body of one of the two missing boys from Madrid’s Carabanchel was found in a landfill in Toledo.

National Police officers have found the body of Fernando Fernández, one of the two boys who went missing in Carabanchel, Madrid on December 10, according to epe.es.

The 17-year-old’s body was found in the Toledo landfill, where the province’s waste is managed.

His cousin Ángel, 11, is still missing.

The cousins ​​disappeared after going shopping in a supermarket with the father of one of the boys.

According to the missing person’s report submitted by the family, the man left the 17-year-old and the 11-year-old for a moment to go to a nearby laundrette.

CCTV footage from the supermarket shows Fernando and Ángel leaving together through the back door of the establishment.

The police investigation into their disappearance then suggested that the boys got on Madrid’s Metro and arrived at least as far as the Marqués de Vadillo station.

After that, police lost track of the young lads’ movements.

Police believe that the cousins ​​traveled around voluntarily at first but following the gruesome discovery of Fernando’s body believe that they were later kidnapped.

Earlier this morning, Police in Madrid had launched another desperate appeal for information on the disappearance of the boys.

“Angel and Fernando are two #minors who have #disappeared in #Madrid 🆘. Any information is important to find them as soon as possible,” the police wrote.

